Could cloud-enabled gaming and concerts be the future of automotive infotainment?

Jack Hunsley sits down with Harman’s CTO, Kelei Shen, to discuss the future of in-vehicle infotainment and computing

   January 22, 2021

Consumers’ lives are becoming increasingly digitised, and the automotive industry will not be immune to this change. Whether it is a vehicle automatically plotting a route to a commuter’s office based off their calendar, or the ability to switch on a central heating system in said commuter’s home in preparation for their return, customer expectations are steadily increasing. Companies which embrace this new connected world are likely to fare best in the future of mobility….

Close
Close