Consumer-first mindset can help OEMs monetise vehicle data

The automotive industry has become used to seeing deadlines for the commercialisation of future mobility tech pushed further out in recent years. Autonomy deployment is the most obvious example, but could connectivity be the next hype cycle victim?Consultancy forecasts suggest so: in 2016 McKinsey projected that the connected vehicle market could be worth up to US$750bn by 2030 but in 2021 it slashed this prediction to US$400bn.

“It seems to be very difficult to find data monetisation opportunities,” said Marc Winterhoff, a Senior Partner at Roland Berger, during a panel discussion at Automotive World’s Future Mobility Detroit virtual conference. “There are only very limited opportunities.”