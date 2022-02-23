5G factories lay the groundwork for connected car ecosystem

From production plants to connected cars, automotive players are deploying 5G to modernise their operations and offerings. By Megan Lampinen

The factory of the future promises improvements on today’s levels of efficiency, safety and emissions, and draws on a range of technologies to realise these targets. One of the key foundational pieces is 5G.

The fifth-generation cellular network ushers in an era of more reliable connectivity that facilitates faster data throughput rates and greater network capacities, while ultra-low latency ensures fast response times between equipment in the factory. A number of automakers are already exploring applications on the shop floor, some of them powered by Ericsson. Among other things, the telecommunications provider offers expertise on installing dedicated networks, the area covering industrial applications for 5G.

