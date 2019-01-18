Common standards crucial for AV development

A common set of standards will play a vital role in ensuring the automotive industry develops the AV in a meaningful and foolproof manner. By Jack Hunsley

   January 18, 2019

It is commonly accepted that the autonomous vehicle (AV) is no longer just a pipe dream. With so many automotive players beginning to transform their entire businesses to cater for the AV and the number of new players coming into the industry, autonomous transportation is all but inevitable. However, technology is only one piece of the puzzle….

