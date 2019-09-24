Commercial vehicle engine manufacturers must stay loose

Major players in the commercial vehicle engine segment are keeping it broad, but none are taking their eyes off the electrification goal. By Xavier Boucherat

   September 24, 2019

What challenges do engine manufacturers face as truck-makers and fleets double down on efforts to clean up their act? Some—particularly those in the short haul and last mile business—are even ditching the internal combustion engine altogether, with inner city diesel bans, technology improvements and falling battery prices meaning that the economics of electrification are starting to make sense….

Close
Close