COMMENT: The future of transport needs more than just 5G

A great deal of the excitement surrounding the future of mobility comes from the potential for developments in the field of vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity powered by the arrival of 5G. The utopian vision of thousands of connected and autonomous vehicles travelling together, using next-generation wireless technologies to communicate with each other instantaneously, is never too far from the mind when we imagine what tomorrow’s transport networks will look like. But while 5G will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our future of seamless connectivity, the reality is that wireless network connection fails to address many of the prevailing issues that currently afflict today’s transportation….