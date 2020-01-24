COMMENT: It’s time to shelve Level 5 and target conditional autonomy

It has the largest fleet, and it’s been doing it for longer than most: few would argue that anyone but Waymo is the furthest ahead on self-driving development, with more than 20 million test miles on the clock, an active robotaxi service in Arizona, and the imminent launch of self-driving truck trials in Texas and New Mexico. The taxi service, which operates around the Phoenix area, has provided over 100,000 rides and has even begun rolling out ‘rider only’ trips—sans safety driver—for select customers….