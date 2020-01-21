COMMENT: Intelligent Mobility could be transportation’s answer to climate change

A wider and more flexible range of travel options would enable people to move away from the increasingly damaging habits of today’s mobility, writes Hugo Jamson

   January 21, 2020

As we move into a new era for energy and how we power our lives, the largest market in need of change is, without a doubt, transportation. Car manufacturers and transport companies are recognising the fact that in order to grow their customer base, they must start—and continue—to abide by the growing drive for greener and more sustainable forms of transportation and preventing greater destruction of our global ecosystem….

