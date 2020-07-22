COMMENT: Do SAE Levels belong in the showroom? And what is L2+?

An interim level may sound good in the showroom, but it also risks confusing buyers and undermining the autonomous agenda. By Xavier Boucherat

   July 22, 2020

Tesla’s aggressive marketing of Autopilot as a future mobility experience intensified when its most advanced iteration was dubbed ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ (FSC). This week, that strategy landed the automaker in trouble with German authorities. A court ruled that the name ‘Autopilot’ was misleading, as were suggestions made by the automaker that full autonomy’s arrival was imminent….

