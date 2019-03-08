COMMENT: Call the safety car! Future mobility raises new security concerns

Automakers must make security a key part of their corporate culture, and approach this field with a comprehensive and holistic view on data privacy, writes Christoph Moeller

   March 8, 2019

Massive social, economic and technology trends are converging to change the way we move things from point A to point B, be they people, goods or containers. Increasing urbanisation and the growth of megacities has provided the conditions for change in mobility patterns and practices, while technological innovations in electrification, connectivity and autonomy are driving change….

