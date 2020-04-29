COMMENT: As CASE technology evolves, material quality takes on new importance

Connected, autonomous and electric vehicles require new material specifications, and material analysis technologies must adapt to support these new innovations, writes Matt Kreiner

   April 29th, 2020

Tough regulation on carbon emissions and fierce competition are driving manufacturers to innovate across the automotive supply chain. Some of the key standards to be met by the industry include Euro 6, the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP), China 6 and TS 16949—and requirements are becoming increasingly stringent.

While the sector strives to comply with legislation, automation, Industry 4.0 and revolutionary new vehicle design concepts are taking the industry closer to a world of connected cars and electric vehicles (EVs)….

