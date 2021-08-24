City buses move quickly to ditch diesel

With a variety of clean and convenient alternatives now widely available and suitable operating cycles for battery power, the bus sector will make a swift exit from diesel. Not every fleet will be ready for a wholesale shift to zero emissions, but the transition will be quick in comparison to the heavy truck sector, where longer journeys and irregular routes remain challenges.

Diesel bus sales in Europe continue to fall. The latest figures show that new diesel registrations in 2020 fell ten percentage points from 2019 figures, taking a market share of 72.9%. This is far lower