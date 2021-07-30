Car-sharing could be vital for urban decarbonisation

Both the public and private sectors see great emissions saving potential in car-sharing schemes. By Jack Hunsley

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) proponents argue that their businesses can reduce urban emissions by offering commuters an accessible, and preferably electric, on-demand alternative to their fossil fuel private vehicles. However, this is not necessarily the case.

A February 2020 study conducted by the Union of Concerned Scientists, for instance, argued that the ride-hailing sector, specifically Uber and Lyft, generated an estimated 69% more climate pollution on average than the trips they displaced. In response, Uber urged its customers to make use of pooled trips, micromobility and public transit. Lyft pointed to similar solutions, though it also labelled the study as “misleading.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.