Car-sharing could be vital for urban decarbonisation

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) proponents argue that their businesses can reduce urban emissions by offering commuters an accessible, and preferably electric, on-demand alternative to their fossil fuel private vehicles. However, this is not necessarily the case.

A February 2020 study conducted by the Union of Concerned Scientists, for instance, argued that the ride-hailing sector, specifically Uber and Lyft, generated an estimated 69% more climate pollution on average than the trips they displaced. In response, Uber urged its customers to make use of pooled trips, micromobility and public transit. Lyft pointed to similar solutions, though it also labelled the study as “misleading.”