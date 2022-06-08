Can Shell’s charging innovations make up for its ESG controversy?

As of 16 May 2022, Automotive World was granted an exclusive visit to the Shell Technology Centre in Hamburg, where Shell Recharge Solutions outlined its plans to transition to a brighter, more sustainable future.

It was interesting timing, as the company has been hit extensively by lawsuits over its sustainability practices in the last few years, most recently in March. In 2020, Shell disclosed that it released 1,377 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent; the transportation sector overall is responsible for approximately 29% of greenhouse gases globally. However, as the world moves towards greener options, Shell’s new solutions present a promising role in the future of mobility.

Below are some of the highlights.