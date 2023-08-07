BMW Q2 2023 results

BMW reported a strong set of operating results for Q2 2023, though net profit dipped due to a change in the effective tax rate in connection with the consolidation of BMW Brilliance in February 2022. The company lifted most of its full-year forecasts despite being cautious on the global economic outlook and warning that supply constraints and inflationary issues were easing but not over.
