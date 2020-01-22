Blockchain and e-mobility—what’s the link?

Originally gaining fame as the platform for cryptocurrency Bitcoin, blockchain has taken time to garner any real traction elsewhere. But as the automotive industry continues to pursue more efficient and secure ways of transferring data, it has caught the eye of numerous players.
In particular, many see the potential for blockchain-based services for electric vehicles (EVs). Cryptocurrency and e-mobility—it all sounds very ‘future mobility’, but what’s the link?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference