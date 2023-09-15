What’s shaping commercial transport concerns and priorities?

Commercial transport operators are juggling a complex mix of priorities. Along with the usual pressure to cut costs and navigate volatile fuel prices, they are also scrambling to meet new sustainability requirements and position themselves for an increasingly automated future. These trends are prompting many decision-makers to reprioritise both mid- and long-term business strategies.

Pessimism on emissions reduction

In Breakthrough’s 2023 State of Transportation report, 94% of respondents agree that consumer demand for more sustainable products makes reducing emissions a bigger priority in the next 12 months. Breakthrough is a transportation data analytics firm, and its findings are based on a survey conducted in March 2023 of 500 transportation companies (350 shippers and 150 carriers) in the US.