What’s shaping commercial transport concerns and priorities?

Shippers and carriers provide feedback on the future mobility outlook for US trucking. By Megan Lampinen

Commercial transport operators are juggling a complex mix of priorities. Along with the usual pressure to cut costs and navigate volatile fuel prices, they are also scrambling to meet new sustainability requirements and position themselves for an increasingly automated future. These trends are prompting many decision-makers to reprioritise both mid- and long-term business strategies.

Pessimism on emissions reduction

In Breakthrough’s 2023 State of Transportation report, 94% of respondents agree that consumer demand for more sustainable products makes reducing emissions a bigger priority in the next 12 months. Breakthrough is a transportation data analytics firm, and its findings are based on a survey conducted in March 2023 of 500 transportation companies (350 shippers and 150 carriers) in the US.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here