Biometrics can help automakers create a truly personalised in-vehicle experience

In a shared mobility world, biometrics could allow automakers to continue connecting with passengers. By Jack Hunsley

   November 17, 2020

Today’s average vehicle is far more advanced than those of just ten years ago. Huge progress in automotive connectivity, as well as the boom of the smartphone industry, means that consumers now expect far more from their vehicles. Whereas once drivers were happy if their vehicle could access digital radio, or came with an integrated sat-nav, many vehicles today come with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone interoperability as standard. The next stage in creating seamless connectivity could lie in biometrics….

