AW rev counter Q3 2024: downturn accelerates

Unit sales by the 16 major carmakers fell by an average of 4.1% in Q3 2024 (fiscal Q2 for the Japanese producers) from a year earlier compared with a 2.7% drop in Q2. It was the fifth successive quarter of weaker sales growth year-on-year. There were 12 carmakers reporting lower sales and four reporting higher, with changes ranging from minus 20.5% for Stellantis and minus 13% for BMW, to plus 10.3% for Mitsubishi and 6.4% for Tesla.