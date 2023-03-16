AVs could be instrumental in the growth of global e-commerce

While autonomous passenger transport gets a lot of attention when it comes to self-driving vehicles, the reality of safely achieving it has come under intense scrutiny from investors.

For some developers, the realisation of fully autonomous vehicles (AVs) is centred on B2B use cases instead. Companies like Oxbotica and Gatik are championing SAE Level 4 logistics and closed-site applications that are already viable with the technology available today. According to Oxbotica’s Chief Executive Gavin Jackson, the industry value of these use cases, particularly at this point in the technology’s timeline, is clear: “Customers aren’t going to pay a premium for the privilege of not having a driver.”

Amin Amini, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Swiss AV start-up Loxo, shares a similar vision. However, rather than keeping its vehicles in strictly controlled environments, the company intends to launch an automated e-commerce delivery service that can operate safely on public roads. Currently scheduled to commence in H1 2023, Amini informs Automotive World about Loxo’s platform, how AVs could help nurture online businesses, and the challenges of achieving a reliable automated last-mile delivery service.