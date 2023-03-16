AVs could be instrumental in the growth of global e-commerce

Loxo’s Chief Executive explains why automated last-mile logistics vehicles could benefit both online businesses and their customers. By Will Girling

While autonomous passenger transport gets a lot of attention when it comes to self-driving vehicles, the reality of safely achieving it has come under intense scrutiny from investors.

For some developers, the realisation of fully autonomous vehicles (AVs) is centred on B2B use cases instead. Companies like Oxbotica and Gatik are championing SAE Level 4 logistics and closed-site applications that are already viable with the technology available today. According to Oxbotica’s Chief Executive Gavin Jackson, the industry value of these use cases, particularly at this point in the technology’s timeline, is clear: “Customers aren’t going to pay a premium for the privilege of not having a driver.”

Amin Amini, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Swiss AV start-up Loxo, shares a similar vision. However, rather than keeping its vehicles in strictly controlled environments, the company intends to launch an automated e-commerce delivery service that can operate safely on public roads. Currently scheduled to commence in H1 2023, Amini informs Automotive World about Loxo’s platform, how AVs could help nurture online businesses, and the challenges of achieving a reliable automated last-mile delivery service.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here