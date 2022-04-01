Automotive OS: a software revolution is in progress

Enhanced component communications software will be key to longer-lasting vehicles. By Christopher Dyer

New vehicle management software is becoming one of the most important areas of automotive innovation. It will ensure that vehicles can be continually upgraded beyond the physical hardware on board, slashing development costs and lead times along the way. This was the message that Elektrobit’s Head of Software Architecture, Moritz Neukirchner, was keen to communicate during a recent Mobex webinar on the evolution of in-vehicle component communications.

Examining the past and present of in-vehicle software, he was keen to explore how upcoming communications systems might improve vehicle efficiency and longevity. He identifies three key areas where the technology could facilitate these improvements: a standardised communications system, decoupling vehicle and software development lifecycles, and sustained software upgrade support.

In particular, Neukirchner suggests that “developing in-vehicle systems within these improvements could contribute to a more functional and sustainable in-vehicle computer ecosystem” that allows vehicles to last longer on the road.

