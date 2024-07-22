Jaguar TCS: Formula E fast-tracks software-defined mobility

Ten years ago Formula E set out to ‘Drive the Future’, and the completion of its tenth series marks a logical milestone for reflection. But the metric of success remains debatable. While there’s potential for the series as a profitable business in itself, its adjacent job is to provide innovation for everyday road-going light vehicles. All the race cars in the series use the same chassis, body, and front motor technology, and a spec 54kWh battery from Williams Engineering with power capped at 250kW. That means much of the innovation lies in the supporting sustainability innovations, particularly within the rear motor but also software and data analysis.

In his 2011 essay on the technology revolution, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen famously noted, “Software is eating the world.” At Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the view is slightly different. “We say software is reshaping the world, and we see ourselves as stewards of that change,” said Ved Sen, Head of Innovation at TCS. “The industry has seen a massive shift as the value of cars moves from hardware to software. Today, software can account for up to 40% of a high-end car.”

The technology consultancy is part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team, which just won the team championship for the 2024 Formula E season.