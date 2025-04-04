What does the EU Data Act mean for automotive?

The transition to connected, automated mobility is rewriting the business model for traditional industry players and putting data at the centre. From automakers and suppliers to dealerships and garages, data opens the door to smarter, more personalised and lucrative services. As is typical, regulations have lagged technology advancements, but they are starting to catch up.

The EU Data Act is a cross-sectoral piece of legislation with particular implications for connected vehicles. It officially came into force in January 2024, but the real shift for the automotive sector happens in September 2025, when vehicle owners gain direct control over their data. Instead of manufacturers deciding who has access, the decision will rest with the owner.

Marcel Wendt, Chief Technology Officer and Founder at Digidentity, has witnessed first-hand the challenges that come with balancing data accessibility, security and compliance for industries such as healthcare and finance. He now sees automotive manufacturers entering this same territory and believes the key to protecting data and ensuring compliance could lie in strong identity verification solutions.