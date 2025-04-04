Solaris secures another major contract to deliver electric buses to Sweden

Solaris has secured another significant contract to deliver electric buses to Sweden

In 2024, Solaris delivered 55 electric buses to Nobina for Stockholm and 28 buses for Nobina Skane. This time, the carrier ordered 89 vehicles, each 15 meters long.

Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric buses, equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries, will be delivered in the first half of 2026 and will serve both urban and suburban routes in the Stockholm area.

“Delivering yet another substantial batch of our 15-meter fully electric buses, proofs that Nobina’s continued trust in our organization and the quality of our products. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing sustainable and reliable transportation solutions, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with operator and contributing to greener urban mobility”. – said Sverre Skaar, CEO Solaris Sverige AB.

Solaris has been present in the Swedish market since 2003, delivering nearly 800 buses, including zero-emission battery and hydrogen vehicles in recent years.

In 2024, Solaris sold a total of 1,525 vehicles, a 4.7% increase compared to 2023. This success contributed to the group’s revenue of €927 million, a 13% increase from the previous year. Notably, battery buses, hydrogen buses, trolleybuses, and hybrid vehicles made up a record 83% of sales in 2024.

SOURCE: Solaris