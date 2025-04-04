Scania at Bauma: Sustainable solutions to transform mining and construction

Scania comes to Bauma 2025 equipped with its most extensive portfolio yet for construction and mining, offering customers a blend of power, efficiency and sustainability that responds to the industries’ evolving challenges

Visitors to the Scania stand will experience how the company’s solutions enable the construction and mining industries to make the shift towards sustainability, while also prioritising efficiency and power. The company will showcase a comprehensive range of battery-electric powertrains, gas, and internal combustion engines (ICE), offering customers the flexibility to choose the best fit for their operations.

Among the many highlights on show is the Scania BEV XT Tipper with tandem bogie, built for maximum traction and combining high performance with sustainability. It’s a timely response to the emissions challenges facing the construction sector.

“Scania can now provide the tools needed to solve materials transport without emissions,” says Stefano Fedel, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing at Scania. “An increasing number of tenders for materials transport in infrastructure and building projects include demands or incentives for zero-emission vehicles. Already today, many European cities have zero-emission zones, and the number is increasing.”

Scania’s electric and hybrid power solutions also have a key role to play in making the construction and mining industries more sustainable, and the company will start offering its new e-machine and battery pack at Bauma. Developed entirely in-house by Scania, the system combines an e-machine and battery pack with an internal combustion engine for parallel hybrid operation, along with a master power control unit, e-machine, inverter and batteries. The low noise levels in electric mode make it ideal for use in cities and better for operators, while hybrid mode also provides possibilities for extra power and range when needed.

The parallel features of the e-machine and battery pack align with Scania’s focus on low-carbon solutions, such as hybrid power, alternative fuels, and fuel-efficient combustion engines. Scania will be displaying some examples of these low-carbon solutions at Bauma.

These include Scania’s range of industrial and power generation engines, which are reliable and fuel-efficient and have been tailored for the toughest working environments; a CBG Tipper Tractor powered by compressed biogas, which offers extended range and lower CO₂ emissions; a heavy haulage tractor 8×4/4 with legendary V8 engine, which can also run on HVO. Integrated digital services for safety, fleet management, and predictive maintenance that maximise efficiency and uptime are also available.

“Scania is driving the shift to sustainability, with powerful and efficient zero-emission and low-carbon solutions designed for demanding construction and mining jobs now and in the future,” says Stefano Fedel.

“We understand our customers’ need for flexibility depending on the type of application, and that’s why they can choose tailored solutions from ICE, gas, and battery-electric technologies to match their requirements, without sacrificing robustness, uptime or overall operational efficiency.“

“As the industrial segment goes through this period of rapid transformation, Scania is there to support our customers by giving them the right tools to respond to the challenges and thrive.”

SOURCE: Scania