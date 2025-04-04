The Gen3 Evo Cupra KIRO single-seater is unveiled at the Cupra City Garage in Madrid

From April 2nd to 12th, the Gen3 Evo, the stunning 100% electric Formula E single-seater of the Cupra KIRO team, will be exclusively displayed at Cupra City Garage Madrid

Since April 2nd, Cupra City Garage has become the epicenter of innovation and speed with the arrival of the Gen3 Evo, the 100% electric racing single-seater that takes Formula E to a new level. With a cutting-edge design and revolutionary technology, this powerhouse embodies Cupra’s DNA and its vision for the future of motorsport, blending performance with an unmistakable character that will be on exclusive display worldwide until April 12th.

Gen3 Evo Cupra KIRO: The future of electrification

The Gen3 Evo not only redefines the limits of speed but also sets a new standard in efficiency and sustainability. Visitors will have the opportunity to admire this single-seater up close, designed to offer a complete immersion into the world of Formula E and electrification.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.82 seconds, 30% faster than a Formula 1 car.

Over 90% energy efficiency, optimizing every watt of power.

Hankook ION tires made with 35% recycled materials, strengthening the commitment to the environment.

Cupra: Creating the future of motorsport

Cupra doesn’t follow trends, it sets them. With the arrival of Cupra KIRO in Formula E, the brand begins a new season in the championship with a clear ambition: to change the game. Its rebellious spirit, commitment to innovation, and firm dedication to electrification make this team a true benchmark. And it’s not alone in this adventure: figures like Idris Elba have decided to support the project, driven by a shared passion for sustainability and the mobility of the future.

Electric design, rebellious attitude

The visual identity of Cupra KIRO is pure energy. Inspired by the conductivity of copper, its image reflects electrification, speed, and a competitive DNA that doesn’t ask for permission. It’s a statement of intent, a symbol of boldness and evolution.

With Cupra KIRO and the Gen3 Evo, Madrid is ready to experience a true revolution. Electricity, adrenaline, and an indomitable spirit come together at Cupra City Garage Madrid to redefine the future of electric motorsport.

Discover the Gen3 Evo and experience the Miami E-Prix at Cupra City Garage Madrid

On Monday, April 7th, Xavi Serra, director of Cupra Racing, and specialized journalist Miguel Portillo will unveil all the secrets of the Gen3 Evo, exploring its impact on the electric motorsport revolution. Then, on Saturday, April 12th, the excitement moves to the track with the live broadcast of the 2025 Miami E-Prix, where Eurosport journalists Javier Rubio and Cristóbal Rosaleny will narrate every moment of the race. A unique opportunity to experience the adrenaline of Formula E and follow Cupra KIRO team closely, with drivers Dan Ticktum and David Beckmann behind the wheel.

SOURCE: Seat