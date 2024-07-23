CrowdStrike prompts software security reassessment

The global IT disruption raises questions around connectivity and cyber security, the underpinnings of the software-defined vehicle­. By Megan Lampinen

Much of the world awoke to a digital blackout on the morning of 19 July 2024. A faulty software update from cyber security firm CrowdStrike caused Microsoft Windows systems to crash, disrupting individuals, governments, and businesses across almost every industry imaginable. While much of the media attention has focussed on the immediate impact to airlines and healthcare systems, the incident also raises fundamental questions about the world’s growing reliance on digital technology and the risks associated with a software-defined world. For automotive players transitioning from car production to mobility provision, these issues are at the heart of their evolutionary journey.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is helping the automotive industry adapt from a hardware-centric business to one shaped by software. From virtual engineering and digital twin to artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis, its expertise allows for faster and more-informed decision making and smart, connected vehicles. “Technology used to be a back-office thing,” says Ved Sen, Head of Innovation at TCS. “It basically referred to IT, but now technology is everywhere—in the operations but also the product and the customer experience. Automotive is starting to look at technology more as a whole.”

