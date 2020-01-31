Auto industry underlines need for clarity in Brexit talks

As the UK officially leaves the EU, automotive industry stakeholders reflect on the significance of ‘Brexit Day’. By Martin Kahl

   January 31, 2020

In the three and a half years since Britain voted to leave the European Union (EU), the political roller coaster has twisted and turned severely enough to force four delays to Britain’s EU departure.

But one thing has remained unchanged: the fate of the automotive industry in the UK and Europe still hangs in the balance, with no clearer direction now than in June 2016….

