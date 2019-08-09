Artificial intelligence: good for cars, better for smart cities

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the industry’s favoured buzzwords to promote the new technologies that are set to filter into cars. Autonomous driving software, in-cabin digital assistants and a range of connected services are all said to benefit from AI, but there could be more lasting benefits in store for the mobility sector as a whole.

That was the consensus at M:bility | Europe, a two-day event on the future of mobility, where a panel of experts investigated whether AI is in fact the ultimate driver for value in the mobility space. “The degree to which AI will change mobility goes far beyond the evolution of the vehicle itself,” explained Kai Bender, Market Leader Germany/Austria at Oliver Wyman. “We need…