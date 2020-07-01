Are incentives needed to secure an electric vehicle future?

The economic downturn in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) could be severe, and markets around the world are poised for significant declines this year. Some governments are stepping in with industry stimulus packages, designed with the double aims of stimulating new vehicle demand and promoting lower emission forms of propulsion, particularly electric vehicles (EVs). Germany, Spain and France, for example, all included some form of EV incentive in their recently unveiled automotive stimulus measures. But is this the best way to secure an electric future?

Moran Price, Chief Executive and Co-founder of IRP Systems, thinks not….