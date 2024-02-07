Affordability concerns surround Euro 7 HDV tailpipe rules

An increasingly strict regulatory framework is pushing European heavy-duty transport towards lower emissions. Gradual tightening of CO 2 standards will see emissions from this sector lowered by 45% by 2030, based on the 2020 baseline, tightening to 90% for new vehicle sales as of 2040. Some industry players have expressed hesitation about the regulations. At Shell’s Ultimate Stopover Event in October 2023, Evelina Falck, Vice President and Head of Strategic Account Management at Scania, warned the audience that the timeline for heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) electrification presented a significant total cost of ownership (TCO) challenge for OEMs and fleet operators alike.