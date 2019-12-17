A stepping stone to fuel cell? The supplier perspective on battery-powered trucking

Today’s battery technology could be made cost-competitive, but its true worth may lie in enabling fuel cell adoption. By Jack Hunsley

   December 17, 2019

The automotive industry’s desire to go green has created huge revenue potential. From cleaner diesel and gasoline powertrains to completely new methods of propulsion, there is plenty of space for both incumbents and newcomers alike to turn a profit. However, while there may be an opportunity, navigating this new field is by no means easy….

Close
Close