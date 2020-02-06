5G has arrived in China, and the connected car will soon follow

China will almost certainly be the first country in the world to see a complete 5G rollout. The latest cellular network technology is a cornerstone of the Made in China 2025 strategic plan: by then, it says it will have invested US$220bn in 5G research and deployment. Commercial operations have already begun. In November 2019, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom unveiled their plans, making services available in 50 cities nationwide. All three carriers are state-owned which, as research from Qvartz notes, means that motivating and funding the 5G rollout will not be a problem….