Two trends to shape steel’s safety role in vehicle design

Michael Nash talks to experts at Tata Motors about the trends that could have a big impact on the future use of steel and how it makes vehicles safer

The safety attributes of vehicles are changing as OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are tasked with lowering the number of collisions on the roads today. However, the buck doesn’t stop with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as materials that enhance passive safety characteristics will likely remain integral.

Steel is still the primary material of choice in vehicle design, and two trends in particular are changing the way that steel contributes to the safety of cars….