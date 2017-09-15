Segment segregation: CV industry debates exemption from autonomous legislation

Are the issues facing autonomous commercial trucks fundamentally different from those facing passenger cars? Everyone has an opinion, writes Megan Lampinen

Automated driving promises to reshape the trucking industry just as much as, if not more than, the passenger car segment, but the legislative support hasn’t been on par. The US House of Representatives just passed the Self Drive Act, new legislation that establishes a framework for the regulation of self-driving vehicles, but with an exemption for commercial vehicles (CVs) over 10,000 pounds. The Senate has yet to introduce companion legislation, and it could add specific CV provisions should it vote on the House bill or write a new one….