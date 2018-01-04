Revisiting glider truck sale cap could ‘reopen loophole’

Michael Nash looks at plans outlined by the US Environmental Protection Agency to allow the unrestricted sale of glider trucks

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could soon “reopen a loophole” in regulations for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) that would allow more trucks using old, highly polluting engines on the roads. According to the Internal Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), this could have a hugely detrimental impact on the health of US citizens….