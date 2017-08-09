Remove barriers to adoption to boost EV market, says network supplier

The sale of a new gasoline or diesel-powered vehicle is dependent on a number of factors, such as style, performance, fuel economy and safety, but driving range rarely comes into question. While these remain considerations for the electric vehicle (EV) buyer, the deciding factor ultimately comes down to the distance the vehicle can travel on a single charge.
The global charging network is still in its infancy, and for most EV owners, home charging remains the most attractive prospect. However, a significant portion of potential buyers are unable to do so with ease; those living in apartment blocks or in an area that does not have easy – or secure – access to an outside socket are put off the idea of owning an EV. Luton, UK-based Chargemaster aims to change things….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing