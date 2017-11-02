Post-peak US sales still historically strong, thanks to SUVs

Despite slowing to flat ATPs, incentive growth and inventory growth, the US light vehicle market could still top 17 million units this year. That's only happened four times in history, writes Megan Lampinen

US light vehicle sales in October maintained a historically strong pace but reflected a slowdown from the unusually high September total, which was boosted by replacement demand from the hurricanes in Texas and Florida. Kelley Blue Book estimates the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) at 17.9 million units, while both IHS and General Motors put it closer to the 18 million unit range. That compares to September’s SAAR of 18.5 million units….