Not just sedans at stake in Ford’s fitness regime

Ford's CEO has promised to 'deal decisively' with all business areas that destroy value, starting with sedans, writes Megan Lampinen

Ford’s new fitness regime kicks off with a dramatic shift in product and market strategy, starting with the sedan segment in North America. Trucks and SUVs have long been the brand’s strengths. In the first two months of this year, trucks and SUVs accounted for 78.6% of the company’s total US sales volume. Moving forward, that percentage will only accelerate….