Mild hybrids offer significant efficiency boost for gasoline engine

OEMs are looking to develop an efficient gasoline alternative to the diesel engine, and a combination of new turbocharging technologies and 48-volt electrification could be the answer. Freddie Holmes talks to Honeywell Turbo’s VP of Product Development, Gavin Donkin

Public opinion has swayed negatively against diesel in Europe, with prospective new car buyers seeking alternatives to what had been a mainstay in the market. But sales that may once have gone to a diesel car have not gone to hybrid and fully electric vehicles as some may have hoped, with gasoline instead soaking up demand. OEMs must now consider the implications this could have on their fleet average emissions, and investigate ways of making gasoline engines comply with increasingly stringent measures. …