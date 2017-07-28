Mild hybrid segment heats up as 48V solutions arrive

Long-touted for widespread adoption, 48V systems are due their moment in the sun – cheap, ubiquitous and safe, they could prove the solution for numerous challenges. By Xavier Boucherat

In July 2017, the UK became the latest to grab headlines with ambitious plans to take fossil-fuel burning powertrains off the road. According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), new gasoline and diesel passenger cars will be banned from sale by 2040. However, confusion reigned on the day of the announcement when initial reports suggested that this would include hybrids. Since then, DEFRA has softened its stance: “All new conventional gasoline and diesel models will be banned”, a spokesperson told Automotive World, and that other powertrain types would be considered over time as plans took greater shape….