Manufacturing naivety hampers Tesla’s revolutionary vision

Tesla is counting on the factory itself to serve as its long-term competitive strength, but automation problems keep it short of manufacturing targets. By Megan Lampinen

A handful of very conventional obstacles are obstructing Elon Musk’s vision of perfecting a revolutionary production system. Output levels have been consistently short of targets and the company is once again halting Model 3 production to address automation problems. Then there are the alleged manufacturing safety shortcuts that Reveal alleges are putting workers at risk for injury. These could prove serious concerns for a company that is counting on the factory itself to serve as its long-term competitive strength….