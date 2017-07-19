India’s freight market revolution starts with baby steps

Forget Big Data or AI, fright brokering in India remains a game of phone calls, personal connections and paperwork. By Megan Lampinen

Digitalisation and Big Data have kick-started a revolution in the freight industry, opening up insights into freight movement and forging more transparent and direct relationships among shippers and carriers. Smartphone apps from the likes of Uber Freight, Trucker Path, Doft, Transfix and more promise to streamline the movement of goods, bringing benefits for everyone along the value chain. However, these developments are contingent upon a certain level of technology adoption not present in all markets….