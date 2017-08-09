All eyes on China as it asserts EV dominance

China’s market is primed and ready for EV success, with recent analysis from Roland Berger placing it in ‘pole position’ globally. By Freddie Holmes

China has long been touted as the future leader for electric vehicle (EV) sales, and recent analysis from global consultancy Roland Berger finds it has now moved into the top spot.

According to the management consultancy’s second quarter (Q2) E-Mobility Index, more than 350,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were sold in China in 2016, putting it ‘in pole position’ as an EV market. There are now more than 70 EV variants available in China, with 25 new models launched in …