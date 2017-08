Brexit has many industry players worried, but not Steve Twydell, Chief Executive of 3T Logistics. He argues that big events like this will force domestic innovation just like wars have in the past. By Megan Lampinen

Connected and intelligent technology promises to revolutionise automotive manufacturing and logistics, but they are not the only forces at work. The geopolitical situation also plays a pivotal role in vehicle manufacturing success. For the UK, Brexit could make or break its local industry….