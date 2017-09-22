Autonomous vehicles demand smooth and silent propulsion

The interior of cars could dramatically change with the advent of highly autonomous vehicles, which could pose challenges for powertrain engineers. By Michael Nash

When thinking of highly autonomous vehicles, most picture them scooting about cities, picking people up and dropping them off as they continue to stay online and connected. Many experts believe that these vehicles will also have pure electric powertrains, as the noise of an internal combustion engine (ICE) would make the interior of an autonomous vehicle less inviting….