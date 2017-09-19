Could autonomous trucks solve Japan’s driver shortage problem?

A dwindling workforce, safety concerns and high expectations are among the factors driving autonomous, connected truck development in Japan, says Boston Consulting Group’s Satoshi Komiya in conversation with Xavier Boucherat

Generally speaking, how receptive do you believe the Japanese market is to connected, autonomous trucking technologies, and what developments do we see?

In general, the market is receptive. Connectivity and autonomous driving are things that no-one can really afford to ignore, and so Japan is moving quite strongly in this direction. That said, developments and support in Japan are less well communicated than they perhaps should be. This is typical of the more conservative approach used, and so when you compare Japanese media with Western media, it may appear our trucking industry is further behind than it actually is….