The decade of connected devices demands cyber security alignment

Connected car technology brings a host of benefits but also challenges in terms of privacy, safety and security. Identifying threats, protecting vehicles from these threats and assessing the overall risk of threat is a daunting task, but one the automotive industry must prioritise if it is to usher in the future of mobility.

“The next ten years will be the decade of smart connected devices,” predicts Lars Reger, Chief Technology Officer of NXP Semiconductor. Speaking at the Autonomous Main Event in Austria recently, Reger and other industry experts took a deep dive into the current state of play around connected and autonomous vehicle security.