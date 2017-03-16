Yokohama Tire Corporation earns Platinum Supplier Award from Caterpillar for the 5th consecutive year

For the fifth consecutive year, Yokohama Tire Corporation has earned Caterpillar’s premier supplier award: the Platinum Level Recertification in its Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP). The award went to Yokohama’s factory in Onomichi, Japan, which produces OE and replacement off-the-road (OTR) tires for a wide range of equipment.

“Once again, we’re extremely honored to receive Caterpillar’s Platinum Level Recertification,” said Andrew Zeisser, YTC director, OE Sales. “Earning an award like this five years running from a world-class OEM like Caterpillar is a true testament to Yokohama’s global commitment to deliver best-in-class quality products and service.”

Caterpillar’s SQEP award recognizes suppliers like Yokohama that have exhibited excellent process control, shown a desire for ongoing continuous improvement and have provided quality products to Caterpillar.

