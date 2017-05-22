Toyoda Gosei establishes new automotive parts plant in Gujarat, India

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. is establishing a new plant to meet growing automobile production in India and the expected increase in demand for airbags as stricter safety regulations are adopted.

The new plant is located in the western Indian state of Gujarat. It will be a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Private Limited (TGMIN), a subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei. The new Gujarat Plant will begin supplying airbags, weatherstrips and other automotive parts to Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) in the second half of fiscal 2018. The investment in the production facility is 732 million rupees.

Toyoda Gosei views India as an important market, and has been expanding production capacity in the country. After the new plant comes on line, Toyoda Gosei will have a production network of five plant locations in India. Total sales in India were approximately 14 billion JPY in FY2016, and the company aims to expand this 1.4-fold to approximately 20 billion JPY by 2021*1.

